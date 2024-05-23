Govt makes progress on rehabilitating roads 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Minister Felix Mhona

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

THE Government has continued to make progress on road rehabilitation in and around Harare ahead of the 2024 SADC Summit to be held in the capital in August.

The Second Republic has put infrastructure development on top of its agenda and attention has been directed towards road rehabilitation and construction, which are at various stages.

The Government, through the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, recently embarked on massive road construction and maintenance works.

The road infrastructure, where the ministry shall apply asphaltic concrete overlay, includes Samora Machel (Jaggers to Kuwadzana Roundabout), Dieppe roundabout — Glenara/Samora Junction — Glenara/ED Mnangagwa Road, Dieppe roundabout — Chiremba (through Braeside), Robert Mugabe/Rotten Row — Josiah Tongogara, Harare Drive roundabout Jaggers — Nemakonde Way (Lomagundi Road selected sections), Simon Muzenda Street/Robert Mugabe Junction to Tongogara Road, Simon Muzenda Street) Robert Mugabe Junction to Tongogara roads.

The ministry has initiated a procurement process for the above Greater Harare roads to engage the contractors that are compliant under Category A, to participate in the tender through competitive bidding, to ensure that there is value for money.

The ministry had anticipated that the procurement process for the Greater Harare Roads would be concluded by March 31, 2024 for works to commence.

So far, rehabilitation of roads in Braeside is underway, stretching from Dieppe traffic circle (Sorting Office) to Braeside ZRP School, OK Mart and back to Chiremba Road, while application of asphalt is in progress on Boulevard Road construction.

On the Harare-Chirundu road rehabilitation, there is upgrading and widening of the project, while priming is underway from Harare Drive to Westgate Traffic Circle.

Asphalt application is in progress on Crowhill Road rehabilitation project, on Borrowdale Road and on the Domboshava Road rehabilitation project.

Surfacing is also in progress on Harare-Chirundu Road dualisation, widening project [from Cork Road to Tongogara Road].

“We are paving way for a stronger, safer and more efficient transportation network,” the Ministry of Transport said.

Early this month, Julius Nyerere Way in central Harare, which was under construction, was reopened to traffic.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona recently said major roads, flyovers and bridges, along with mini interchanges along roads in Harare and its environs ,that link with the US$88 million Mbudzi Traffic Interchange, would be rehabilitated or constructed.

Julius Nyerere Way, for example, was then closed to traffic to allow major works on the main road which runs through the city centre.

Minister Mhona said although people have been saying most roads were closed for massive rehabilitation ahead of the 44th SADC Summit scheduled for August in Harare, Government was rehabilitating roads to ensure they leave no one and no place behind.

“We will also be in a position to enable the economic drivers to perform well. As you know that in any given economy, you need vibrant and robust infrastructure development and precisely this is what we are doing.

“So you will see us moving from this particular section going towards Second Street to Lomagundi Road (Nemakonde Way) and to Westgate roundabout and we will also have the new Parliament roads, that are feeder roads to the new city that we are constructing. The good thing is we are doing this using our own people, our own resources and it’s something that is commendable.”

Minister Mhona called on the people to be patient as his ministry rehabilitates roads within Greater Harare and the rest of the country.