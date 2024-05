Source: Caps coach Matongorere dies –Newsday Zimbabwe

Matongorere worked in several capacities as coach for junior teams, as well as working for Premier Soccer League teams that include Caps and Harare City.

Caps United technical director Nelson Matongorere has died at the age of 68.

The respected mentor was unwell for the last few weeks after he suffered a stroke.

Matongorere worked in several capacities as coach for junior teams, as well as working for Premier Soccer League teams that include Caps and Harare City.

He also worked for Zifa as a technical director.

More to follow