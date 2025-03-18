Source: Govt moves to protect Lake Chivero fish –Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT has introduced a new set of regulations and guidelines aimed at protecting the fish populations at Lake Chivero,, a vital water source and popular destination for fishing and leisure activities.

The move is designed to prevent overfishing and ensure the long-term sustainability of the lake’s resources.

According to Environment, Climate and Wildlife minister Sithembiso Nyoni, the new regulations are a necessary step towards safeguarding the delicate ecosystem at Lake Chivero.

“We recognise the importance of Lake Chivero as a vital source of livelihood for many communities and we must protect its resources for future generations,” she said.

The measures are also intended to prevent the depletion of fish populations and allow for their replenishment and will include regular water quality monitoring, improved waste management systems, enhanced education and awareness programmes for local communities and stricter regulation of human activities around the lake.

Government banned fishing activities at Lake Chivero in December last year following the death of four white rhinos, three zebras, several wildebeest, four fish eagles, livestock and countless fish after ingesting the lake’s contaminated water.

The deaths were blamed on raw effluent and industrial discharges from Harare and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the introduction of these regulations is a significant step towards ensuring the sustainable management of Lake Chivero’s resources.

Government’s efforts to protect the lake’s ecosystem are expected to have a positive impact on the local community, which relies heavily on the lake for fishing and other economic activities.

The decision to implement new regulations follows concerns raised by Zvimba East legislator Kudakwashe Manhanzva, who recently wrote to Nyoni highlighting the need for urgent action to protect Lake Chivero’s fish populations.

In the letter, Manhanzva expressed concern over the welfare of more than 20 000 people affected by the ban.

“These families rely heavily on fishing as a source of livelihood and the ban has caused significant inconvenience and economic hardship. I urge your ministry to provide a comprehensive update on the measures being taken to address the water pollution issue and restore fishing activities in Lake Chivero,” he said.