Source: US$800k boost for public health centres -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE government has received eight public health operations emergency centres worth more than US$800 000 from World Vision, which are expected to step up response to health emergencies across Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe has over the years been experiencing constant health emergency attacks from such outbreaks as cholera, measles and Mpox, among others.

Speaking during the handover of the eight centres in Kadoma recently, World Vision Zimbabwe director Assan Golowa said the partnership with the Health and Child Care ministry was meant to help government to respond to outbreaks and emergencies.

“This for us as World Vision is part of our contribution to the government of Zimbabwe in supporting the health system in this country, which we have been doing for the last 50 years.

“We think by doing that, we are encouraging communities to have access to places where they can be supported in the event of emergencies.

“Most importantly, we have had huge support from the Ministry of Health in line with the policies and the strategies of the government.”

He said World Vision had invested US$820 000 in the project across the eight centres.

“We are grateful to the community here in Kadoma and the other eight districts where we have worked and we hope that these facilities will be put to very good use,” he said.

Health and Child Care deputy minister Sleiman Kwidini said the centres would serve as command and co-ordination hubs to respond to health emergencies using the One Health strategy.

“This step forward strengthens our nation’s ability to respond effectively to public health emergencies. The country now has national public health operations emergency centres established with support from the Higher Life Foundation.

“Additionally, with support from World Vision and WHO, 11 more public health operations emergency centres have been set up. Zimbabwe faces numerous hazards, including epidemics, severe weather, chemical spills and zoonoses.

“The frequency and complexity of events, such as cholera outbreaks in 2008, 2018 and 2023, the Tropical Cyclone Idai in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic, have highlighted the need to strengthen our Multi-sectorial Public Health Emergency Management Systems, which led to the establishment of these public health operations emergency centres.”

He said the eight public health operations emergency centres, which benefiting from the SHEPRAR project, have received training in public health emergency management and are equipped with the necessary resources for cholera culture and antibiotic sensitivity testing.

“This new approach will ensure the early detection of outbreaks, with an incident action plan developed within four hours of appointing an incident manager.

“The aim is to confirm outbreaks within seven days, notify within one day, and mount an effective response within seven days (7-1-7 approach),” Kwidini said.

He said the public health operations emergency centres aligned with the government’s vision to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

“Health plays a crucial role in sustainable development and by strengthening our public health systems, these centres contribute to building a healthier, more resilient population, which is key to achieving Vision 2030,” Kwidini said.

Zimbabwe is currently grappling with a cholera outbreak which is mainly affecting areas in Mashonaland Central.