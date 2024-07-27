Source: Govt perpetuating culture of fear, intimidation: MP –Newsday Zimbabwe

Raising a point of national interest in the National Assembly, Warren Park MP Shakespear Hamauswa raised the issue, citing the Constitution and international conventions that guarantee freedom of assembly.

AN opposition legislator has accused government of perpetuating a culture of fear and intimidation, particularly against student activists.

Recently, police arrested 44 members of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) at the Zesa Training Centre in Belvedere, Harare, following the eruption of violence, which resulted in destruction of property.

He expressed concern over the continued incarceration of Zimbabwean citizens, including students, and called for tangible reasons to be provided for their arrests.

“I was just looking at the Constitution of Zimbabwe and other conventions, which preserve political rights and the right to assemble, particularly as we are looking forward to hosting the Sadc [Southern African Development Community] summit and visitors who will be coming,” Hamauswa said.

“The continued incarceration of the Zimbabwean citizens, which is covered by the Constitution, allows people freedom of assembly. If there are tangible reasons of why people are being incarcerated, this should be brought even to this august House.

“The issue I am talking about is not before the courts, like every Harare MP is not allowed to have feedback meetings. The issue that I was talking about is an issue which pertains to what happened yesterday (Wednesday), where Zinasu (members) were having a capacity building meeting and they were arrested.”

Added Hamauswa: “The issue of the continued incarceration, arresting of people every day does not paint a good picture. We will be having ambassadors from the Sadc region. This is painting the country in bad light.”

However, Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi dismissed Hamauswa’s concerns and accused him of spreading falsehoods.