Products And Services Where Name Power Matters

Whenever we’re looking to buy or use a product or service, we have a tendency to look for the names we recognize, usually brands or specific ingredient names. The logic goes that if we recognize the name, it’s either familiar to use already or famous enough that it must have some quality. The names of people attached mean even more – below are some examples of where it matters most.

Reviews

Any review of a product relies on a few common qualities to be good. It must be detailed, it must be accurate, and it must be trustworthy. While the first two points are critical when looking in detail, that last aspect is often the one people check first, and having a big name behind a review goes a long way in helping a review feel genuine.

Source: Unsplash

What people look for most is an expert in their field, whether that’s travel, food, or even online casinos. Having a wealth of proven experience is critical to show authority, so if you find a casino review from Adina Minculescu at Casino Alpha, you can immediately see an extensive list of previous articles and years of experience in the field. That review is suddenly many times more valuable just from the name attached.

Cooking

With about ten different recipes minimum for every major recipe, not including the ones passed down from grandmothers, having a famous name behind one version is highly sought-after by home cooks everywhere. It’s the reason that cookbooks from famous chefs like Gordon Ramsay and Anthony Bourdain have been popular for so long.

What we’re now seeing, however, is that effect extending to a new breed of chefs, namely the huge wave of famous social media food influencers. They have been able to harness their online fame and produce recipe books that are outstripping those of pro chefs. The biggest example has to be Joshua Weissman, famous for ‘improving’ iconic dishes and now a bestselling author for it.

Cosmetics

You’d be hard-pressed to find many celebrities out there who would also claim to be trained chemists or experts in the art of perfumery. Despite this, celebrity fragrances have proven to be big winners in a crowded market, often able to compete with famous cosmetic brands like Chanel or Armani.

Source: Unsplash

This is perhaps the purest form of big-name power, and the bigger the name, the bigger the impact it has. For instance, top footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has had a series of fragrances dating all the way back to 2015, and the current CR7 label has only just released its 8th distinct collection. Stars like Antonio Banderas and Beyoncé also have fragrance lines worth millions, and while there is some degree of quality behind them, the initial customer leap was often taken on name alone.

Of course, not every product with a celebrity or expert name attached is guaranteed to be great. However, in many cases, it can back up things like reviews and testimony for a more complete idea of how good something really is.