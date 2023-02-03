Govt Pledges US$20m For Lithium Battery Plant

Some of you were surprised when we said no more export of un-beneficiated lithium, as a Government, we are genuinely worried that resources are being exported raw and being sold at 10 percent of the market price.

So beneficiation is part of our economy’s diversification, I will be glad to see a lithium battery manufacturing company in Zimbabwe and I am prepared to put down US$20 million for Government and I am looking for partners to beneficiate lithium up to the right stage which is lithium batteries.

We can give the national project status and those kinds of incentives including a myriad of tax incentives, right across the board in mining and industry.