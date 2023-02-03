ZBC Workers Demand USD Salaries And Farmland.

Staff retention and understaffing are serious issues. Last year, 50 employees left ZBC. From our engineering department, eight left.

Some are on exit as we speak and the major reason is remuneration. They are just using their leave days.

When you look at what others are getting elsewhere and across the border, you will see that mine is just a title with empty pockets.

It’s a title to say he is an engineer at ZBC, but what do you have to show for that?

With the proliferation of broadcasting houses, ZBC is just being used as a training ground.