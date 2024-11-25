Source: Govt, private players boost education sector: Minister -Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT’S decision to prioritise the involvement of private players in Zimbabwe’s education sector is yielding positive results by enhancing the quality of learning in the country, Primary and Education minister Torerayi Moyo has said.

Speaking while officially opening five state-of-the-art laboratories at the newly built Quinton Senior School in Chitungwiza on Friday last week, Moyo, who was officiating at the school’s prize-giving day, commended the school’s owners Pastors Tafadzwa and Concelia Chikasha for their visionary and progressive investment since the inception of their project in 2020.

He said the progressive approach had allowed private players like the Chikasha’s to complement government efforts in building and enhancing schools ensuring that all children receive quality, inclusive and equitable education.

“By fostering collaboration between public and private sectors we are not only addressing the immediate educational needs of our communities but also empowering individuals and organisations to take an active role in shaping the future of Zimbabwe.

“We are calling upon our partners — individuals, corporates to invest in education. And that is why I came here because we have seen a big milestone by Pastor Tafadzwa and Connie Chikasha,” Moyo said.

He said the transformation of school infrastructure in just four years was testament to the dedication and hard work of the founders, adding that the hand of god was at work through them.

“When I came, I thought it’s a very ordinary school, I didn’t realise it was such a magnificent school. We have witnessed and commissioned more than four laboratories here, four science laboratories and one computer laboratory, state-of-the-art,” he said.

“We have some teachers who became teachers by accident. Here we have teachers who chose the profession by design.”

Quinton chief executive Tafadzwa Chikasha told NewsDay that their aim is to expose leaners to the highest quality of education that matches any place in the world.

“As citizens of this country we are owners and builders of this country. We are also inspired by the government, we have been groomed by the government of Zimbabwe and are complementing the government by building these schools,” he said.