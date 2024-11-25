Source: Witness testifies in war vets civil case –Newsday Zimbabwe

DIRECTORS of Zvimba East Veterans Investment Company (Zevic) are accusing a splinter group of making up various reports on how the company is being run.

Zevic, a company wholly owned by veterans of the liberation struggle, is embroiled in a dispute over governance issues including embezzlement of funds.

As a result, the directors referred the matter to the civil court to have the dispute settled.

Lawyer Brighton Mudiwa is representing the war veterans who did not defect and these include Cornelius Muoni, the national secretary of information and publicity in the War Veterans of Zimbabwe Association, Retired Major Joe Chimonyo, who is the current CEO of Zevic, as well as Senator Deliwe Darknetty Muvuti, Zevic financial director.

Agnes Siyakurima, Zevic quality control director, Elinah Chasi, Zevic human resources director, Nasho Solomon, the Nyabira Zanu PF chairperson and director of transport at Zevic as well as Israel Gada, Zevic operations and projects director are also being represented by Mudiwa.

Leon Muringani is representing the faction led by retired Colonel Jowel Muzhamba, Clifford Rutsate, Bishop Douglas Mandaza, Luke Mutungwazi, Patrick Kapitapita, Philippa Nyabuta and Eliza Mhlanga.

On Friday, the trial continued at the Harare Civil Court with Gada taking the stand to testify on the matter.

Gada told the court that the squabbles within Zevic were a result of probably a Rhodesian mentality, a clear ploy by people who are keen to disturb the veterans of the liberation struggle.

He said the warring parties were aware that Mandaza sent a Deeds Office employee, Evans Mlambo and if there were any omissions the courts could call the Deeds Officer.

Gada further said the matter was already under a criminal court.

He said he could not comment further on the fraudulent CR6 documents or minutes suspected to be dubious.

During cross-examination the applicant’s lawyer Leon Muringani threatened Gada after he raised the issue of numerous CR6 forms.

Muringani also argued that his clients never benefited from the US$70 000 and US$79 000 which was withdrawn.

However, Gada objected saying that the money was used to buy tractors and a grader while US$79 000 was used on salaries and payment for services from engineers and car service providers.

Gada said the applicant must not continue to mislead the courts when he actually benefited from Zevic, which at some point granted him loans.

He alleged that the company chairperson installed solar power at his farm house, which was done without a company resolution.

The matter was postponed to November 27 for trial continuation.