Source: Govt probes Beitbridge Hospital – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY REX MPHISA

GOVERNMENT has dispatched investigators to Beitbridge district hospital following allegations of general disorder at the hospital and that the facility’s medical drugs dispensing system was flawed.

“We are investigating a number of issues; yes, but we are failing to get proper evidence because no one is coming up with tangible evidence of who is doing what to enable us to recommend that those accused can be charged,” one Matsika said.

“We hoped you would be able to give us some evidence as a journalist, but it seems you also want to know from us.”

The probe at the 140-bed hospital followed a recent visit by the Health Services Board to several government health institutions in Matabeleland South including Beitbridge.

“There are shortages of vital and emergency drugs which ordinarily should be at the hospital. These have been scarce of late,” a source at the hospital said.

“Some members of staff who run medical related businesses are seldom at work. Only one doctor religiously performs his rounds and attends to his on call duties.”

A technician in another section is reportedly spending a lot of time repairing his car and not attending to work. He is said to be failing to report for duty often.

Matsika said doctors and other professionals were allowed to run private businesses.

“Even the secretary in the Ministry of Health today and former Minister of Health and Child Care, David Parirenyatwa was running his surgery when he was Health minister,” Matsika said.

Health services at Beitbridge Hospital have reportedly deteriorated due to shortages of drugs and other medical accessories blamed on the inconsistent payment of suppliers by the Health and Child Care ministry head office.

It is understood that several medical suppliers have stopped dealing with government due to its late or non-servicing of debts.