Govt rolls out measles vaccination in hotspots 

Information minister Jenfan Muswere said the vaccination drive was targeted at hotspots.

Government is rolling out a mass measles and mumps vaccination drive in Hurungwe, Mashonaland West province, after a number of children succumbed to the diseases in the district.

“Government will institute a mass vaccination campaign in Hurungwe district targeting all children in the affected areas,”Muswere said.

“It is mandatory for all children to be vaccinated, attend school and receive medical attention. Government will take stern action against those that deliberately defy this policy.”

The announcement comes a few days after a Grade Two learner passed away in Dzokamushure village, Nyama area where secret graves were unearthed by the Hurungwe Civil Protection Unit recently.

According to sources, the pupil from Chironga village died on Monday.

Earlier on, another minor from the same family had passed away, according to sources.

The area is under Chief Kazangarare in Hurungwe North.

The area is part of Hurungwe Rural District Council ward 22 where secret burials of 35 children were undertaken between March and April.

The families are part of the Johanne Marange apostolic sect well known for frowning at vaccination.

Child rights’ advocates have urged the government to take stern action against apostolic sects for allegedly fuelling deaths by shunning modern medicine.