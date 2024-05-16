Source: Yadah fume over Caps match –Newsday Zimbabwe

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League side Yadah are fuming over the decision by the league management to deny them the opportunity to host their big match against Caps United at Heart Stadium.

PSL deemed Heart Stadium “unfit” to host the Green Machine and shifted the match to Rufaro Stadium. However, Yadah insist they were well-prepared for the giants who draw good crowds.

A Yadah official yesterday said the investment into building the stadium was to host big matches.

The official is convinced that they could have easily hosted Caps United at the Heart without any hassles.

“We built the Heart Stadium for such occasions and when we are deprived of hosting such big games, then it defeats the whole purpose. We had made all the logistics to stage the big game. We are used to handling huge crowds. We are obviously disappointed that they took away the opportunity from us. We were robbed of our home advantage.”

The official also described reports the stadium does not have enough ablution facilities as “absolutely rubbish,”.

“We were surprised to read in some sections of the media that we do not have enough toilets. We have enough public toilets in the stadium and around the whole Yadah complex. Those who have been at the stadium know and can testify. We have better toilets than almost all, if not all the stadiums, in the country.”

A paltry crowd of 1 800 fans paid to watch the Yadah versus Caps United match.

The First Instance Board (FIB) in April gave the newly-built Heart Stadium the greenlight to host topflight football while ongoing renovations continue.

PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said they decided to move the match as they feared that the Heart Stadium’s capacity could be overwhelmed by the big crowd that was expected to attend.

“We just looked at the magnitude of the game, and after consultation with our stakeholders, we just felt it is safer for the match [against Caps United] to be played at Rufaro Stadium. As far as we are concerned, Heart Stadium has not been suspended by the FIB,” Bare said.

The Miracle Boys lost the match 1-0 courtesy of a William Manondo injury time goal.

Yadah’s midweek home fixture against FC Platinum on Wednesday has been scheduled for the Heart Stadium.

FIB chairperson Sharif Mussa could not be reached for a comment yesterday, but a member of the board who spoke on condition of anonymity said the stadium has not been banned.

“The Heart Stadium has not been suspended,” the official confirmed. That facility is one of the best in the country. Admittedly, it is still under construction and there are some areas that need some touch-ups. We advised them to improve those areas and we are happy with the progress in that regard. We will continue to monitor them, just like we are doing to all the other stadiums, to make sure that they tick all the boxes.”

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 12 fixtures

Saturday

Ngezi Platinum Stars v TelOne (Baobab), Bikita Minerals v Chegutu Pirates (Sakubva), Herentals v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro), Arenel Movers v Yadah (Luveve), Fc Platinum v Hwange (Mandava), Zpc Kariba v Highlanders (Nyamhunga).

Sunday

Chicken Inn v Simba Bhora (Luveve), Caps United v Dynamos (Rufaro), Manica Diamonds v GreenFuel (Sakubva).