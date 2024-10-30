Source: Govt seeks to shut out Pfumvudza looters –Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT says the allocation of Pfumvudza/Intwasa inputs for the 2024/25 farming season will be co-ordinated under a newly-introduced electronic inputs distribution system to shut out looters.

There are several reports of theft of agricultural inputs by well-connected individuals, including politicians and traditional leaders.

Agriculture ministry secretary Obert Jiri told NewsDay that the e-inputs scheme seeks to enhance transparency and accountability from government depots to the farmers at ward level.

He said the platform maintains a comprehensive database of farmers at national, provincial, district and ward levels, ensuring that only registered farmers receive the inputs.

“The e-inputs distribution platform is key to this season’s success. All farmers must be registered in our database to obtain an e-signature, which will grant them access to the inputs,” Jiri said in an interview during the ministry’s strategic planning workshop held in Bulawayo.

“This will significantly reduce abuse and pilferage by those who are not the intended recipients.”

He said the system seeks to eliminate fraudulent activities, double allocations, and misappropriation of inputs by both beneficiaries and agricultural extension officers.

Under this year’s Pfumvudza scheme, the government is targeting a minimum of 400 000 hectares of land for cultivation.

An estimated 3,5 million households are targeted to benefit from the programme, with 2,1 million already registered.

“The response has been overwhelming, and we expect the database to be fully populated once the distribution process is complete,” Jiri said.

Government launched the Pfumvudza scheme, a conservation farming method, as a possible food security solution because of recurring droughts.

Weather experts are predicting better rains compared to last year when the El Niño-induced drought ravaged crops, leaving millions in urgent need of food aid.