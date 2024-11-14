Govt sets deadline for wheat harvesting 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary, Professor Obert Jiri

Elton Manguwo

THE Government has set November 15 as the date by which wheat harvesting should have been be completed to ensure the crop is saved from the predicted increasing rains.

In a statement, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Professor Obert Jiri yesterday said the set deadline indicated that farmers were making progress despite the earlier delays caused by adverse weather conditions.

“As we continue to monitor the remaining harvest, we remain hopeful that the positive trends will contribute to a successful overall production season,” said Prof Jiri.

Increased precipitation has also led to delays in wheat harvesting in several areas and farmers are facing challenges, as wet conditions make it difficult to access fields and complete the harvesting process on schedule.

“Accelerate the wheat harvesting process even if moisture levels exceed the recommended 12, 5 percent. While it is ideal to harvest at low moisture content to ensure optimal grain quality, delays can lead to further complications such as increased risk of crop damage or losses due to adverse weather,” said Prof Jiri.

He urged farmers to utilise dryers at the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) if moisture levels remain elevated during the harvesting process.

This recommendation is crucial for ensuring the quality and longevity of the harvested grain, as high moisture content can lead to spoilage, mould growth and reduced market value, he further explained.

“Early warning and early action play a vital role in agriculture and food security and these proactive measures empower farmers, policymakers and other stakeholders to improve their readiness and response to agricultural challenges,” said Prof Jiri.

The Government is targeting 600 000 tonnes from the 120 000 hectares planted with more than 450 000 tonnes already realised from 90 000 hectares.

As the harvesting season approaches its conclusion, stakeholders are closely monitoring yield estimates and market conditions, which will be crucial for planning future planting seasons and ensuring food security in the region.

By identifying potential threats such as adverse weather conditions, pest outbreaks and market fluctuations stakeholders can take timely actions to mitigate risks.

“We are pleased to report that the quality of the wheat harvested thus far has been very encouraging and despite the challenges faced during the growing season, the crop has shown resilience, resulting in a harvest that meets our expectations,” said Prof Jiri.

Meanwhile, the Government has also urged farmers to expedite preparations for the summer season, as some areas that have received rainfall are now at the planting stage.

“The recent rains have provided the much-needed relief for summer crops, helping to support their growth and development,” observed Prof Jiri.