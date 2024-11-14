Training of staff to operate air ambulances begins 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

HeliDrive chief pilot Vadim Vagapov (left) conducts a lecture while students follow proceedings during a pilot and medic training and refresher course in Harare yesterday. – Picture: Joshua Muswere

Joshua Muswere

Herald Correspondent

THE training of local pilots and medics who will be manning air ambulances, has started as part of efforts to transfer knowledge to Zimbabweans.

A Russian firm, HeliDrive Air Ambulance Services, has dispatched officials to conduct the training.

In an interview yesterday, HeliDrive chief pilot Vadim Vagapov said the first group of students is expected to finish lessons this month-end or early December.

The second group of pilots and medical experts is expected to begin early next year.

“We have covered a wide range of topics and practical training sessions, including air navigation, basic FR dynamics, flight performance, operation manuals, emergency situations training in case of helicopter accidents, with a lot more still to be done.

“So, in a couple of weeks, we will be done with ground school (and) after that we are going to do simulator training and then proceed to flight training, with each pilot is mandated to fly approximately eight hours, including the exam, and we are going to issue certificates upon graduation.”

To qualify for the training, one has to be a qualified pilot with a Zimbabwean commercial pilot licence.

The training is entirely funded by the Government.

Under the programme, the air ambulance service will see 200 students, 40 pilots, 40 doctors, 100 nurses and 10 engineers trained.

The development comes after President Mnangagwa brought the air ambulance service into Zimbabwe to deliver universal health coverage by ensuring top-level emergency services were available to everyone who needed them.

One of the students, Mr Marvin Masani, said he was happy to be one of the pioneers of the programme, adding he was hopeful the air ambulance service will transform health service delivery in the country.

“The air ambulance service is fast, reliable and safe. We have what we call the golden hour, so taking into account that golden hour is more ideal given that the number of vehicles is increasing on the road and there are a number of technical issues involved.

“Therefore, this system (air ambulances) makes the evacuation of patients from Point A to Point B much easier.”

Zimbabwe received a fleet of 18 Russian-made Ansat and Mi-17 helicopters in May last year. Since the introduction of the air ambulance service, about 67 lives have been saved.

The air medical evacuations have even benefited those living in rural areas.

One of the beneficiaries included a granny who suffered a cardiac arrest and was airlifted from Chegutu rural to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare within 20 minutes, a journey that would have taken about an hour by road.

In addition, 21 children below the age of 17 were airlifted, with most being new-borns with congenital defects.

Nearly 50 patients who were victims of road accidents have also been airlifted by the air ambulance service.

President Mnangagwa has taken a firm and innovative stance towards the country’s health sector as part of efforts to create a modern, prosperous, highly industrialised and inclusive nation, leaving no one and no place behind.

The Government-funded air medical transport service is provided to critically ill or injured people within the country’s borders.

Such services are typically provided using helicopters or fixed-wing aircraft to transport patients from, for example, the scene of an accident to a hospital equipped to provide the necessary care.

Experts say air ambulances come in handy as they can rapidly transport patients to hospitals, especially from remote areas or those with limited access to ground ambulance services.

Public health expert and University of Zimbabwe lecturer, Dr Johannes Marisa, said the establishment of a national air ambulance service by President Mnangagwa was a major leap in the development of the country’s healthcare system.

“They tend to be very helpful, particularly during the this festive season, when road accidents tend to occur at higher rates. The air ambulances will save lives and minimise the impact of emergencies.

“By leveraging on state-of-the-art technology and specialised training, the country is poised to mitigate the devastating consequences of emergencies and improve overall health care outcomes,” he said

Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) executive director, Mr Itai Rusike, said it was Government’s duty to guarantee accessible and affordable quality emergency medical services.

“Good quality emergency medical services provide an immediate solution to a variety of illnesses and injuries, and the treatment and transportation of people in health situations that may be life-threatening,” he said.