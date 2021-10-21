Source: Govt speaks on Mabvuku turnoff interchange | The Herald

Minister Mhona

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT is currently working on the modernisation and decongestion of the Mabvuku turnoff in Harare by constructing an interchange as it continues to prioritise the completion of the ongoing road rehabilitation projects under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2 (ERRP2) countrywide.

This was revealed by the Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona during the ministry’s 2022 Strategic Planning Review Workshop being held in Mutare which is meant to review the Ministry’s 2021 performance and realign various projects for the coming year, 2022.

Addressing during the workshop, Minister Mhona made a clarion call to the ministry and their parastatals to rise above the Covid-19 induced challenges and ensure that they deliver on their mandate in line with the National Vision.

He said despite the challenges they were facing, as a Ministry they had scored impressive successes such as the upgrading of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, upgrading of the Harare-Beitbribge Highway and the computerisation of the Learner’s drivers’ license among other key national projects.

“Our objective this week is to create a new performance agreement for 2022 that will govern and secure the future viability of our transportation and related infrastructure. In order to achieve goals contained in the Vision 2030, the Ministry’s Performance Agreement should be integrated into the Ministry’s Strategic Plan and have the flexibility to accept any rises in demand imposed by our economy.

“This would provide universal infrastructure access which is naturally an enabler of socio-economic progress,” he said.

He said Zimbabwe was particularly well placed to benefit from regional integration and globalisation.

“In addition, the Southern African region has already proven adept at seizing on its comparative advantage by developing a thriving transport sector. Through developments in SADC, COMESA and AU, a collective approach to the development of infrastructure and systems promotes inter and intra trade, through seamless and harmonised standards and systems. The region is already making highly welcome efforts on many fronts to work together more closely, coordinate policies, and present itself globally as a united group. I urge you all to follow closely and adopt good practices in line with our national interests,” he said.