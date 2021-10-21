Source: Matanga challenges cops | The Herald

Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga

Crime Reporter

MEMBERS of the Zimbabwe Republic Police have been challenged to remain loyal and patriotic as all the Police Service’s operations have now been directed towards the attainment of the goals of National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Officers were also challenged to put the people first before self-comfort.

This was said by Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga while addressing nine officers who recently returned to the country from a United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan.

At least seven others are expected to leave the country to South Sudan on a similar mission. Comm-Gen Matanga said the ZRP continues to leave indelible footprints on the international peace-keeping arena.

“I would like therefore to express profound gratitude and appreciation to the returning contingent, for the hard work and high level of discipline exhibited throughout their tour of duty. The exploits of these police officers during their stint in South Sudan epitomise the deep-seated work ethos and discipline resident within the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

“To date, a good number of our police officers have earned accolades and medals on the international peacekeeping arena.

“This certainly is a testament to the character of the Zimbabwe Republic Police through our police officers over the years. I commend your commitment, courage and tenacity, a true embodiment of policing excellence and a real demonstration of our African values of abhorring conflict in pursuit of peace,” he said.

He said he was aware that the duty of peacekeeping had its own challenges and that the officers saw first-hand, the terrible consequences of war.

“As you recounted your experiences, it has left vivid images in our minds that you were dedicated to ensuring that the people of South Sudan enjoy the same peace that we have here in Zimbabwe. It is also clear that while your duties placed you in harm’s way, such experience, no doubt engraved in you the virtues of self-sacrifice, justice and morality even as you join your peers and colleagues at the various workstations.

“I implore you to draw lessons from all the situations that you grappled with during your international peacekeeping stint. Now is the time to blend such experience with that of your colleagues back home as you collectively seek to make our country free from the malady of crime and a citadel of peace and prosperity,” Comm-Gen Matanga said.

He said the ZRP was already in full throttle to implement the ZRP Strategic Plan, Horizon 2025, whose mantra was policing towards an Upper –Middle Income Economy.

“In the same vein, we have refocused our policing activities and operations towards the attainment of National Development Strategy 1, which will take the nation halfway towards the attainment of an Upper Middle Income Economy by the year 2030.

“This is a clarion call for all of us as police officers to direct our energies towards fostering and sustaining a peaceful and tranquil environment, towards the realisation of the national vision through stimulating socio-economic development.

“I wish to remind you that in order to deliver on our constitutional mandate, the organisation needs loyal and dedicated officers, who put their country and people first before self-comfort. The need, therefore, to perform all duties professionally and diligently can never be over-emphasised,” Comm Gen-Matanga said.

He however challenged those leaving the country to shun all forms of behaviour that might bring the police service and the country into disrepute.