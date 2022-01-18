Source: ‘Govt stalling BCC’s solar farm project’ – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

BULAWAYO councillors have blamed the Local Government ministry for delaying the city’s solar farm project by not granting the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (Zida) permission to approve applications submitted by contractors.

Council has embarked on a scheme to introduce a solar farm in a bid to address power shortages in the city.

Deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube said submissions had been made to Zida, which is yet to approve the plans as it awaits the nod from central governement.

“We did submit some project proposals to Zida, and we are still getting more information on other project proposals. No company has been selected yet to partner council in the solar projects. Work can only begin after Zida’s approval,” he said.

Ward 17 councillor Sikhululekile Moyo told Southern Eye that the ministry was taking too long to grant Zida permission to approve project proposals by companies.

“The thing is we are waiting for the ministry to approve the proposals because Zida needs their approval first before implementation of the solar farm projects,” Moyo said.

In July last year, council said nine companies were competing to partner with it in its ambitious solar farms project.

The companies include Infuxion Power Distribution on Farm 6, Plot 2 Victory Whitesrun Road in Umzingwane, Liogle Technologies, Rishi Investments and Doncaster Belmont Bulawayo, NaNaaNovo Energy Zimbabwe Ltd, Satewave Technologies and Network Building Services Engineers.

Other proposals were submitted by Williams Engineering, Dennis Garison representing Solar PV Partners Ltd, and Fly Servicios de Construction from Madrid in Spain.