Source: Govt steps up GBV fight through policy, legal reforms – herald

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE has made significant progress in addressing violence against women and girls through robust policy and legislative reforms that are crucial for advancing gender equality and protecting human rights across the nation.

At the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) meeting, Permanent Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs Vimbai Nyemba reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of women and girls.

The ACHPR is holding its 83rd Ordinary Session, which runs from May 2 to 22, in Kololi, the Gambia.

This session is themed, “Human Rights as an imperative for people-centred sustainable development in Africa,” highlighting the critical intersection of human rights and development.

Mrs Nyemba said Zimbabwe has implemented significant reforms to combat violence against women and girls through various policy and legislative reviews aimed specifically at protection and empowerment.

“These legal reforms are not just words on paper. They are driving real change on the ground through transformative programmes,” she said.

The remarks underscore the tangible impact of the reforms on the lives of women and girls in Zimbabwe.

Mrs Nyemba also highlighted that these interventions are part of a broader agenda to eradicate systemic abuse and gender-based violence in all its forms, demonstrating the Government’s commitment to tackling these pressing issues.

Several key frameworks introduced by the Government include the Sexual Harassment Policy, which specifically targets abuse within the public service, the Protocol on the Multi-Sectoral Management of Sexual Abuse and Violence, which is aimed at providing structured nationwide responses to gendered violence, and the National Strategy on Preventing and Addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV), designed to offer comprehensive strategies for tackling GBV effectively.

On the legal front, Mrs Nyemba pointed out the Domestic Violence Act, which criminalises various forms of GBV, and the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Amendment Act, which aligns the age of sexual consent with the constitutional age of majority at 18 years.

Additionally, the introduction of One-Stop Centres has been noted as a significant step toward providing integrated support for survivors.

This session brings together ACHPR Commissioners, representatives from AU Member States, civil society organisations, national human rights institutions, and other stakeholders to address pressing human rights issues across the continent.

The forum emphasises integrating human rights principles into sustainable development strategies, aligning with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, and fostering a people-centred approach to development that ensures human rights remain central to Africa’s growth and progress.