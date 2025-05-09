Source: Malaria cases in Mash West increase – herald

Conrad Mupesa-Mashonaland West Bureau

MASHONALAND West Province is battling a surge in malaria cases that have risen to 15 680 and a total of 49 deaths since January.

The province recorded a single death in Kariba District on Wednesday.

According to a provincial situation report seen by Zimpapers, Mashonaland West Province on Wednesday recorded 359 cases in all the seven districts, with Hurungwe and Makonde being the hotspots.

Hurungwe had 139 while Makonde recorded 78 cases in 24 hours.

Sanyati recorded 77 cases, with Chegutu and Zvimba recording 23 and 21, respectively.

The province’s usual malaria hotspot, Kariba District, recorded five cases while Mhondoro-Ngezi had 16 new cases by the same day.

Provincial medical director Dr Celestino Dhege said awareness campaigns were ongoing in communities and at health facilities by multi-sectoral parties continued in all districts.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care, he said, was working with Zimpapers’ Mashonaland West radio station, Platinum FM to spread awareness messages.