Source: Govt to act on parents who don’t pay school fees – herald

Gibson Mhaka, Senior Reporter

PARENTS and guardians who deliberately fail to pay school fees despite having the financial means are abusing children’s constitutional right to education and Government is mooting measures to address the problem, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Fourth Edition of the National Education Summit Zimbabwe (NESZ) 2026 on Friday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Torerai Moyo said while the Government remains committed to ensuring no child is excluded from school due to non-payment of fees, some parents are exploiting the law at the expense of the schools’ operations.

The four-day summit, held under the theme “From Policy to Practice: Driving Innovation and Investment in Zimbabwe’s Education System,” brought together about 3 000 delegates from Government ministries, development partners, financiers, private sector players and international organisations.

“Education is a fundamental right. Indeed, education is a right enshrined in the Constitution of Zimbabwe. Section 75 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe states that education is a human right,” said Minister Moyo.

“It is imperative that every child and every adult should have access to education. If we invest in education, the future of Zimbabwe is bright. If we do not invest in education, the future of Zimbabwe becomes gloomy.”

However, he said the constitutional provision guaranteeing access to education was being misunderstood and abused by some parents.

“When we say education is a right, we mean that because every child has a universal right to education, we should not exclude them from school. But we are not saying that parents and guardians should not pay school fees for their children. Let’s be loud and clear,” he emphasised.

“While it is a fundamental right and while the Constitution, in line with the Education Amendment Act of 2020, states that children should not be excluded from school, we are not saying parents and guardians should not pay school fees.”

Minister Moyo called for a practical framework to address parents who falsely claim inability to pay fees.

“So, people are now abusing that right by failing to pay when they are able to do so.

I am sure we need to find a way forward on what needs to be done to deal decisively with parents who are failing to pay when they are capable of doing so,” he said.

“We want you, at the end of this summit, to come up with a framework on how to deal with parents and guardians who fail to pay under the pretext that they have no money when, in fact, they do.”

He also highlighted that abuse of the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) was placing schools under severe strain.

“You might find a cross-border trader, with the child on BEAM. A farmer, a miner — the child is on BEAM. We need to conduct rigorous assessments to establish whether such families are genuinely disadvantaged,” said Minister Moyo.

“Otherwise, you end up with a school where 200 learners are on BEAM, and if BEAM disbursements are delayed, it means the school cannot operate. Operations come to a halt.”

He also highlighted challenges in early childhood education, revealing that many young learners in rural areas travel long distances to access schooling.

“We still face significant challenges in pre-primary access and the ongoing issue of out-of-school children,” he said.

“You might find a four-year-old child travelling three kilometres to school. Why not have ECD centres closer to communities? We should develop a framework where ECD learners do not have to travel more than two kilometres.”

“For a three- or four-year-old child to walk five kilometres is, I think, asking too much.”

Minister Moyo said the Government was moving to strengthen Early Childhood Development (ECD) infrastructure, particularly in rural communities.

“Most of our schools in rural areas do not have ECD centres or even play centres. The Minister of Finance has indicated that funding for ECD infrastructure will start from this term,” he said.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to a sustainable, inclusive and modern education system aligned with Vision 2030 and the heritage-based curriculum.

“Central to our mission is the implementation of our heritage-based curriculum, which aims to ground our children in their identity while equipping them with the skills to thrive in a globalised digital world,” he said.

He underscored the economic value of investing in education, noting that the returns far outweighed the initial costs.

“Education is not merely a cost but the most essential investment in our shared future.

Based on calculations, every dollar invested in education yields a return of thirty dollars after 20 or 30 years,” he explained.

Minister Moyo said Zimbabwe must now shift from policy formulation to measurable implementation, accountability and practical outcomes.

“The theme of the summit directly relates to Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 and the broader development trajectory of the Second Republic,” he said.

“It recognises our collective determination to move beyond policy formulation towards tangible delivery, practical implementation and results.”

He urged organisers to ensure that the summit evolves into a permanent accountability platform rather than merely a ceremonial annual gathering.

“It is not sufficient for this to remain just an annual ceremonial event.

Rather, it must develop into a living platform of accountability, collaboration, innovation and impact,” said Minister Moyo.

“Ultimately, the true value and legacy of this summit will not be measured solely by the speeches delivered or the discussions held, but by the tangible transformation that results from the ideas shared, the partnerships forged and the actions we commit to taking beyond this forum.”

He called on the private sector, development partners, and the Zimbabwean diaspora to play a greater role in transforming education.

“Education is everybody’s business. Together, we can build the prosperous and empowered Zimbabwe we all aspire to,” he added.