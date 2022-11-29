Source: Govt to continue improving civil servants’ welfare | The Herald

Andrew Muvishi–Mashonaland East Correspondent

Local authorities are being asked to give civil servants priority when allocating housing stands and houses as Government implements the non-monetary renumeration packages for its workers.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) in its meetings with the Mashonaland East provincial leadership said private-public partnerships were being introduced to ensure that housing for civil servants was being developed.

At the meeting, Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Aplonia Munzverengwi said the province was asking local authorities to prioritise civil servants in the allocation stands.

“All these efforts are being aligned in line with the President’s devolution mantra that emphasizes leaving no one behind,” said Minister Munzverengwi. “This inclusive approach is aimed at developing the province holistically.”

During the interface, Minister Munzverengwi highlighted that there was shortage of residential accommodation for civil servants and also a shortage of office accommodation.

PSC chairman Dr Vincent Hungwe said the commission was going to introduce public-private partnerships, and these would include the public service commission pension fund, to help local authorities to address accommodation shortages.

“We have heard your concerns as Public Service Commission,” he said. “We are going to engage local authorities so that we will partner with local authorities to put to an end accommodation shortages.

“We want to introduce public-private partnerships between private companies and Marondera municipality in addressing this challenge. The Public Service Commission through its pension fund will also assist in alleviating the problem.

“Apart from providing accommodation for civil servants, local authorities should create places for small to medium enterprises as they also contribute to our economy.”

PSC Commissioner Rosemary Mukogo said for public servants to deliver services they should have proper accommodation.

“We have noticed that there is shortage of residential accommodation for most civil servants, some of whom commute daily from Harare, Macheke, Goromonzi, Seke and Chitungwiza to Marondera.