Source: Govt to decongest inoculation centres – DailyNews

Godknows Matarutse

AUTHORITIES are now taking steps to decongest vaccination centres due to the huge numbers of people coming through to be inoculated during the second stage of the first phase of the programme.

This comes as over 68 000 Zimbabweans have received the first dose of either the Chinese-manufactured SinoPharm or SinoVac vaccines, while close to 8 000 got their second jab as of Saturday.

It also comes as Zimbabwe last night received the first batch of 35 000 Covaxin vaccines donated by the Indian government in February. Another 40 000 doses are expected from India in the coming weeks.

When the national inoculation programme commenced last month with frontline workers, the traffic at vaccination centres was slow.

However, since last week, the numbers have been growing daily, with some centres like Wilkins Infectious Disease Hospital in Harare appearing overwhelmed at times.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, national chief Covid-19 coordinator in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Office, Agnes Mahomva, said authorities were elated at the increased numbers and were now working on modalities to ensure a smooth process.

“We are working on modalities to beef up personal or possibly increase the vaccination centres to speed up the process. It’s something that we are currently looking at as we speak right now.

“The Health ministry is very much aware of the fact that people are beginning to come in their numbers for vaccination. We are delighted because this is exactly what we have wanted and finally people seem to have heeded the call.

“When we started the vaccination programme, the response was very low, but we have observed that it has since improved.”