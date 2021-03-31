Source: Imbiber axes mate over bad joke – DailyNews

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

A DRINKING spree in Epworth, Harare, on Friday turned nasty when an irate 59-year-old man allegedly axed a colleague three times on the head for making fun of his vehicle.

Lazarus Chihota, who has since been charged with attempted murder over the attack, was not asked to plead when he appeared in court at the weekend.

Allegations are that on March 26, the two were drinking at a bar at Glenwood Shopping Centre in Epworth when the complainant made fun of Chihota’s old Mazda B1600 truck.

Chihota took offence at the mockery and he allegedly went to his car and took out an axe that was behind the seat.

He allegedly charged towards the complainant and struck him three times on the head with the axe, inflicting deep cuts.

Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State.