Source: Govt to intensify anti-smuggling operation this year | The Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

THE multi-agency operation targeting small businesses and cross-border transport operators involved in smuggling and unethical business practices will intensify this year, senior Government officials have said.

The ongoing blitz is aimed at curbing the smuggling of illicit goods such as basic commodities and second-hand clothes.

Twenty-four-hour roadblocks along highways leading to some major cities, impromptu inspections and demand for production of documents to prove stock was imported legally are expected to remain in place.

The operation will also continue targeting businesses that index prices to parallel market rates and sell counterfeit, underweight or unlabelled goods.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce is leading the task force and is working with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the Consumer Protection Commission and other law-enforcement agencies.

Zimbabwe is estimated to be losing about US$1 billion in revenue annually to smuggling along the country’s borders.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce Dr Thomas Utete Wushe said: “The operation is a live and permanent exercise that is here to stay. When the operation was intensified, some new measures were introduced, and these are here to stay.”

In a separate interview with The Sunday Mail, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said the operation will protect local businesses from unfair competition caused by smuggling.

“Smuggling introduces unfair competition by allowing goods to bypass duties and taxes, effectively disadvantaging law-abiding and compliant local businesses. By cracking down on these activities, we ensure a level playing field for local enterprises to thrive,” Prof Ncube said.

“The smuggled goods deprive the nation of the much-needed revenue that could otherwise be directed towards critical developmental projects, such as infrastructure, healthcare and education. This operation is a step towards closing these revenue leakages.”

The Government, Prof Ncube said, intends to not only protect legitimate businesses but also foster economic stability.

“The operation thus sends a strong message about the Government’s zero tolerance for smuggling. It underscores our commitment to enforcing compliance with customs and tax laws, which is essential for the efficient functioning of the economy.”

Also, the operation will strengthen border security and curb illicit trade, which threatens the survival of local jobs, added Prof Ncube.

“This operation is part of the multi-tier border-enforcement strategy to bolster border security and mitigate against illicit trade, thereby protecting the integrity of our trade system.

“Unregulated inflows of smuggled goods threaten the survival of local industries, which provide jobs for many Zimbabweans. Tackling smuggling ensures these jobs are protected, supporting livelihoods and reducing unemployment.”

Presenting the 2025 National Budget last year, Prof Ncube expressed concern over the proliferation of smuggled goods in the market.

“Whereas Government recently introduced drones at ports of entry with a view to combat smuggling, it has become necessary to introduce complementary measures, as smuggled goods continue to flood the market,” he said during the presentation.

The anti-smuggling operation was approved by Cabinet in November last year.