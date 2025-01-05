Source: Govt wins fight against malaria | The Sunday Mail

Violet Chenyika

MEASURES implemented by the Government to combat malaria have paid off, as the number of deaths caused by the disease dropped to just over 100 last year, compared to more than 300 in 2023.

Data from the Ministry of Health and Child Care also shows that 157 083 cases of malaria were recorded in 2023, compared to 39 907 in 2024.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Dr Aspect Maunganidze told The Sunday Mail that the indoor residual spraying exercise in high-risk wards, distribution of mosquito nets to households and promotion of community malaria case management had contributed to the significant reduction in deaths.

“A reduction of 293,6 percent of malaria cases was noted in 2024, as compared to 2023 during the same period under review. 307 deaths were reported over the same period last year (2023) as compared to 102 reported in 2024,” Dr Maunganidze said.

“The indoor residual spraying exercise is ongoing in high-risk wards in 22 districts. Continuous net distribution is ongoing in 29 districts in the country. This is aimed at replacing lost and old nets. A total of 407 114 nets have been distributed. Mass distribution was conducted in 17 districts this year (2024), covering all sleeping spaces of registered households. Door-to-door campaigns were conducted to ensure all are covered. A total of 868 700 nets were distributed.”

The period from November to June is considered the malaria peak season.

However, community case management for the disease is ongoing to ensure early access to care for patients.

Also, community engagement, sensitisation on malaria prevention and early treatment-seeking behaviour are some of the measures being implemented to fight the disease.

Dr Maunganidze added: “Training in all thematic areas is being done to improve health-worker services, and support visits, planning and review meetings are ongoing at different levels to monitor progress and come up with plans for 2025.”

Mashonaland Central, Dr Maunganidze said, is the province with the highest number of malaria cases, accounting for 48,7 percent of the total cases reported nationally.

“The demographics affected are specific to given areas. Districts are aware of their high-risk groups and come up with action plans for them. Some at-risk groups include fishing communities, farmers (those who guard crops against wildlife at night) and artisanal miners,” he said.

Some of the provinces with a high number of malaria cases are Manicaland, at 18,5 percent; Mashonaland East (12,1 percent); and Mashonaland West (12,8 percent).

Provinces with a low number of cases are Masvingo (3, 3 percent), Midlands (2,3 percent), Matabeleland North (1,4 percent), Harare (0,6 percent) Matabeleland South (0,3 percent) and Bulawayo (0,1 percent).