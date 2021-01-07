Source: Govt to recruit more workers | The Herald

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

The Public Service Commission (PSC) says it is processing requests from ministries for the recruitment of more workers to fill vacant posts in the civil service.

Despite disruptions caused the Covid-19 furlough, the process of identifying, attracting, screening, shortlisting and interviewing suitable candidates for jobs is continuing

PSC said the recruitments were in line with the Second Republic’s vision of creating more employment.

Commission secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe said the ongoing process of recruiting more staff will not stop.

“Ministries, particularly the Ministry of Education, have requested that we recruit more workers and the process is ongoing. We have recruited some teachers and the process is ongoing.

“Several services have been disrupted but this process will not be stopped and we are still in the process of recruiting more staff.

“There are other Government departments who have requested to fill posts and the Commission is looking into the requests,” said Ambassador Wutawunashe.

Government recently announced the appointment of more than 2 000 teachers. Their recruitment is aimed at reducing the number of learners in a classroom in compliance with health protocols of social distancing to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

Ambassador Wutawunashe said the public service was employing more staff, but could not give the exact numbers they were targeting to add on the Government employ.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema said President Mnangagwa directed that all qualified, but jobless teachers be employed. This was to enable schools to run smaller classes in line with Covid-19 mitigatory measures, and the jobless staff is estimated to be more than 15 000.

“President Mnangagwa directed that we should employ all qualified teachers and we have started that process with our ministry, the Ministry of Public Service, and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development,” said Minister Mathema.

The health sector might also employ more staff to deal with the growing numbers of the Copvid-19 patients.

Addressing the media late last year, Commissioner-General of Police Godwin Matanga said the force was permitted to recruit 1 000 more officers, but could not action the enrolment which was risky because of the pandemic.

The last recruitment of police was in 2018 and Comm-Gen Matanga said more would be recruited when it was safe to do so without risking a spike in Covid-19 infections.

“As we speak right now, I have got authority from the Police Service Commission, through the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage to recruit 1 000 men and women for the year 2020,” he said. “But right now I have not done so because of the Covid-19 pandemic. We will wait until such a time the situation improves.”