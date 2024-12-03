Source: Govt to support new Construction Industry Bill – The Southern Eye

Government has pledged its full support for promulgation of a legislation which empowers the Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association (ZBCA) to improve its regulation on the sector.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga said this during the official opening of the Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association Inaugural Regional Construction Summit held in Victoria Falls last week.

The conference was held under the theme, Leveraging Investment in Infrastructure as a Catalyst for Economic Growth.

Chiwenga hailed the association for drafting the Construction Industry Bill which is under consideration by Cabinet before it is tabled in Parliament.

“That is a welcome idea, we will support it,” he said.

Speaking on the state of the construction industry, ZBCA president Tinashe Manzungu bemoaned the challenges they faced in crafting the bill.

“Therefore it is important to note that great strides have been made in the crafting of the Construction Industry Bill.

Manzungu said the Bill was rejected and sent back for further fine tuning.

“We look forward to having the bill tabled before Parliament early next year. The adoption of this Bill is essential for effective regulation of our industry, prioritising the empowerment of local contractors,” he said.

ZBCA was established in 1985 as a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering emergent building contractors across various sectors with a mandate to promote, empower and capacitate its growing membership while advocating for equity, fairness and justice within the construction sector.