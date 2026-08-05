Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 1st August 2026
Once again Vigil activists met outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in London to continue our protest against the human rights abuse and lack of democracy in Zimbabwe perpetrated by ZANU PF
Once again Vigil activists met outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in London to continue our protest against the human rights abuse and lack of democracy in Zimbabwe perpetrated by ZANU PF, the ruling regime. Thanks to those who came today: Barbara Chibvamushure, Jonathan Kariwo, Munashe Madziyauswa, Charity Mahuni, Nyarai Manyere, Philip Maponga, Tatenda Nyakudziwanza, Samantha Pfupajena and Tatenda Tsumba. Special thanks to Barbara for bringing the Vigil posters and banners. Photos: https://www.flickr.com/…/zimb…/albums/72177720334968608/
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Bob Marley once sang, ‘you will never find justice in a world where laws are made by criminals’. How profoundly true. When power and lawmakers are controlled by self-serving, corrupt and ruthless individuals, it is impossible to get justice and fairness from the system.
A good example is when civil society called for the nation to protest against CAB3 on 31/07/2026, they were told NO. This, coming after citizens were brazenly denied their right to be heard during the so called CAB3 consultations. Many were tortured, some killed, some were denied access to venues, meetings were disrupted – Zimbabwe was under siege!
Now citizens have to request permission to protest from and against the oppressors. It would be foolhardy for anyone to expect the powerful corrupt ZANUPF regime, to grant anyone permission to expose them. Excuses usually include: not enough police presence, protesters will be violent, or they want to saw seeds of disunity and disturb the peace, or are enemies of development, or are Western puppets. The list goes on.
Come the appointed day of demonstrations, every street corner and stretch will be awash with police, CIOs and even the army – armed to the teeth, clearly with orders to kill.
The powerful win, they make the laws that further their interests at the expense of the ordinary people. And they will not countenance any challenge.
Wither Zimbabwe!
For Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/
. Please note: Vigil photos can only be downloaded from our Flickr website.
Events and Notices:
Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 15th August from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.
The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe.
The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.
Facebook pages:
Vigil : https ://www.facebook.com/zimbabwevigil
ROHR: https://www.facebook.com/Restoration-of-Human-Rights-ROHR-Zimbabwe-International-370825706588551/
The Vigil, outside the Zimbabwe Embassy, 429 Strand, London meets regularly on Saturdays from 14.00 to 17.00 to protest against gross violations of human rights in Zimbabwe. The Vigil which started in October 2002 will continue until internationally-monitored, free and fair elections are held in Zimbabwe.
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