Source: Govt turns to climate-smart agriculture –Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT has turned to smart agriculture, targeting communal farmers as it pushes to enhance production across the country, NewsDay has established.

Zimbabwe is reeling from the effects of the El Nino-induced drought that decimated agricultural activities in the 2023/24 rainy season.

At least seven million people are in need of food aid as a result of the indifferent season.

“At the household level, we are implementing climate-smart conservation agricultural techniques, known locally as ‘Kwasa’, aimed at conserving water,” Agriculture ministry secretary Obert Jiri said.

“At the national level, we are prioritising irrigation development to decouple agricultural production from weather fluctuations.”

Jiri said government had allocated significant resources towards irrigation projects in the 2025 national budget including the construction of major dams across Zimbabwe.

He said the projects would incorporate various climate-proofing technologies, such as water articulation and hydroelectric power generation.

Jiri underscored the need for climate-smart agricultural practices in Zimbabwe as the nation grapples with the impacts of climate change.

He said rainfall in southern Africa, including Zimbabwe, was projected to decrease by 10% by 2050, with temperatures rising by an average of 2 degrees Celsius each year.

“Climate change is critical at every level,” Jiri said, emphasising that the agricultural sector, which is highly susceptible to climatic variations, must adopt innovative technologies to ensure food security.

Jiri also said there was need to modernise agricultural activities through digital technologies.

Meanwhile, Agricultural Research and Development Services chief director Leonard Munamati has said there is an improved crop situation across the country due to recent rains.

“Farmers should scout for pests and control them promptly,” he said.

Munamati encouraged the application of top-dressing fertiliser to enhance crop growth, suggesting split application to minimise nutrient leaching.

On the livestock front, Munamati acknowledged the challenges posed last year by the El Niño-induced drought, which significantly reduced pasture and water availability. Although the recent rains have improved grazing conditions, he noted that the drought had lasting effects on livestock production.

“Last year, we lost over 13 000 livestock due to drought conditions,” Munamati said.

He said government was working with the private sector and development partners to provide survival feed and water access to distressed farmers.

“We will continue with borehole drilling and the establishment of water troughs to enhance resilience in livestock production,” he said.