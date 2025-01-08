Source: Innscor Africa in US$4m CSR initiatives -Newsday Zimbabwe

INNSCOR Africa has made a significant impact on vulnerable communities across Zimbabwe by investing close to US$4 million in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

In a strong demonstration of serious commitment to enhancing education, health, nutrition and economic empowerment through targeted programmes and strategic partnerships, Innscor’s educational initiatives saw the investment of nearly US$1 million in infrastructural development at the USAP Community School in Marondera.

This school plays a crucial role in empowering high-achieving, low-income students, enabling them to access elite global universities.

In an interview with NewsDay, Innscor chairperson Addington Chinake said the company was dedicated to creating meaningful change and fostering sustainable communities through its various brands.

“Through our CSR initiatives, Innscor is striving to create impactful change, supporting the growth of sustainable communities and nurturing the spirit of entrepreneurship through various brands,” he said.

In collaboration with the Global Cleft and Cranio Facial Foundation and Providence Human Capital, Innscor has also focused on improving the lives of children born with cleft lip and palate.

In the past year, the company successfully facilitated surgeries for 90 children with cleft lip.

Additionally, through its partnership with KidzCan Zimbabwe, Innscor has contributed financially to procure essential medications and equipment for children in need.

Colcom, a subsidiary of Innscor, has been actively involved in community support by providing 1 500 free meals weekly to selected registered charities.

This year, Colcom partnered Meikles Foundation to supply pork for its soup kitchen, which serves the underprivileged.

Furthermore, the ProDairy Life Feeding Programme has delivered over 190 000 meals to children in nutrition-deficient communities, with the goal to serve more than 500 000 meals annually while expanding its reach in and around Harare.

National Foods spent US$301 504 on various activities which was mainly directed towards 49 centres. Out of the 49 centres, 45 of them are institutions that cater for vulnerable communities across the country’s 10 provinces where the company provides food requirements on a monthly basis.

In August, Innscor launched the Empower Tomorrow CSR programme, aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and sustainable community growth. Baker’s Inn has also contributed to local economic development by rolling out 158 container stores across the country, empowering community members and ensuring local economic growth. Notably, women manage 31% of these new container stores.

The group’s poultry unit, Irvine’s Zimbabwe implemented the Harare South Farm farm feeding programme, with the goal of enhancing the nutritional status of employees’ children. Irvine’s has also been assisting charity organisations, orphanages and other needy institutions with weekly donations.

Additionally, Profeeds and Aquafeeds have provided free training to nearly 7 000 small-scale farmers in livestock management and fish farming, further supporting the agricultural sector in Zimbabwe.

Through these comprehensive initiatives, Innscor Africa is striving to create lasting change and nurture the spirit of entrepreneurship within the communities it serves.