Grade 7 learner killed by kombi, body dumped at Chitungwiza Hospital

Crime Reporter

The body of a 13-year-old boy who died after being hit by a commuter omnibus was dumped by the kombi crew at Chitungwiza Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred along New Chitungwiza Road when a Nissan Caravan hit the boy at around 13:52 hours.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP reiterates that motorists must stop, render first aid and report road traffic accidents to the police.

“The ZRP is investigating a fatal road traffic accident in which a Grade 7 learner aged 13 died after being hit by a motorist who was driving a Nissan Caravan (registration number AGZ 0118), along New Chitungwiza Road on December 15.

“The driver dumped the body and the kombi at Chitungwiza Hospital and fled. Anyone with information should report at the nearest police station,” he said.