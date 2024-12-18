Japanese Embassy donates US$70 000 eye equipment to St Luke’s Hospital

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Peter Tanyanyiwa

Herald Correspondent

The Japanese Embassy, in collaboration with Sightsavers, donated ophthalmic eye care equipment valued at over US$70 000 to St. Luke’s Hospital last Friday.

This initiative aims to enhance eye health services in the country, particularly in Matabeleland North Province.

Deputy Head of Mission for the Embassy of Japan, Mr Hiroyuki Kumagai praised the initiative, expressing hope that the equipment will be well-maintained to serve the community effectively.

“This equipment will go a long way in providing vital healthcare services to people in the district and beyond,” he said.

Sightsavers Zimbabwe country director Mr Peter Bare said the donation is part of the organisation’s Inclusive Eye Health Project, which has already facilitated 577 cataract surgeries and distributed 1 699 spectacles free of charge this year alone.

“This ophthalmic equipment will significantly enhance the capacity of St. Luke’s Hospital to provide essential eye care services not just in Lupane but throughout the entire province and beyond,” said Mr Bare.

“With this generous donation from the people of Japan together with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, we will continue to strive towards a future where everyone has access to the eye care services they need,” he added.