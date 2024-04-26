Source: Green Machine stutters back to life –Newsday Zimbabwe

Lloyd Chitembwe

Caps United . . . . . . . . . . (0) 3

GreenFuel . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

YOUNG Junior Bunjira produced a man of the match performance to inspire Caps United to a dominant win over Green Fuel at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

The 20-year-old, who was introduced at the start of the second half, provided two assists with gorgeous crosses which were turned home by Wayne Makuva in the 52nd minute and Rodwell Chinyengetere 16 minutes later.

William Manondo scored a beautiful solo goal on 77th minute after turning two defenders in and out before firing past a bemused keeper to put the icing on the cake for the Green Machine.

GreenFuel had Goodwin Goriyati goal disallowed for offside when the score was at 1-0, which proved to be a turning point for the game.

The afternoon, however, belonged to Bunjira, the son to Caps United legend Alois, who lit up the stadium with his darting runs on the right wing. It was his directness, speed and trickery that mesmerised defenders, while his crosses into the box caused havoc for Green Fuel.

Caps United fans gave the youngster a standing ovation at the final whistle, while a number threw some cash at him.

Green Fuel had their fair share of chances, particularly in the first half, but they ultimately lacked the cutting edge in the final third and have subsequently extended their winless run.

Victory for Caps United saw them returning to winning ways after their 1-0 loss to Manica Diamonds over the weekend.

They remain in ninth position with 10 points although they have closed the gap on log leaders Highlanders to just five points after eight rounds of matches.

More crucially for Caps United, this win will boost their confidence ahead of the blockbuster clash against Bosso at Barbourfields on Sunday.

For Green Fuel, yesterday’s loss was their second in three matches and are on 12th position on the log standings with 9 points.

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe heaped praise on his charges.

“I just want to say congratulations to the players. Their application today was very good from a technical viewpoint. We had less errors today. Physically, I thought we were very competitive, and tactically the boys were very alert on things that they needed to do in certain areas of the game. They really deserve credit for their performance today,” Chitembwe said.

His counterpart Rodwell Dhlakama is worried by the way his side continues to drop points.

“It was a difficult match for us. We played well in the first half when we managed to go to the interval nil-all. But when we came back we failed to manage the first quarter when we conceded from standard situations. As the game progressed we crumbled. We thought we got a goal which was not given and I think that was a major turning point of the game because the boys got frustrated. They failed to live up to expectations. Overall, we didn’t play very well, especially considering the way we played the previous game. It’s homework for us going forward. We need to pick up, draw confidence from the previous games we won because as things stands, things are not well,” he said