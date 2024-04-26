Source: Dead day-old baby found in Byo CBD –Newsday Zimbabwe

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said the remains of the infant were discovered by residents of Park Hurst flats in the city.

POLICE are investigating a case of infanticide after the body of a day-old baby was dumped in Bulawayo central business district.

“A body of a suspected one-day-old [baby] girl was found wrapped with a red cloth [in] a sanitary lane near Revenue Hall,” Ncube said.

The body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospital for post mortem, while the police pleaded for assistance from members of the public.

“Anyone with information that can lead to the identification of the culprit kindly inform any nearest police station,” he said.

Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights director Khumbulani Maphosa said: “We need to strengthen the support from our society and indigenous community to help young mothers as young mothers are at times unaware of the father of the child.

“So because of that the family of the young mother puts pressure on them to abort or abandon their baby. If we strengthen the support at the family level and social level, the young people won’t feel alone.”

Maphosa also said there was need for government to assist young mothers by coming up with legislation to cater for the children’s best interests.

“The government also needs to come up with measures to ensure the best interests of the children.According to the Constitution of Zimbabwe Sections 19 and 81, all matters relating to children are paramount,” he added.