Guard dies after attack at city lodge 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

A SECURITY guard died while nine of his colleagues were injured after they were attacked by a gang of unknown assailants at a lodge in Ardbennie, Harare.

Liberty Chinembiri (24) was in the company of his colleagues when the attack occurred on Tuesday last week. No arrests have since been made and investigations are in progress.

National Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incident occurred at a lodge along Iford Road, Ardbennie, Waterfalls.

“A security guard, Liberty Chinembiri aged 24, was attacked by unknown suspects while on duty with other nine security guards and was found with multiple injuries behind the lodge. He was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he died on admission,” he said.

In another incident, five Wedza men have been arrested on allegations of killing a mentally challenged patient after accusing him of destroying a wooden door and the rear mirror of a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects.

The incident occurred at Chihowa Village on Saturday and the victim Cadillac Njodzi (37) died after being admitted to hospital.

Comm Nyathi said Peter Mandeya aged 65, Simbarashe Mandeya aged 40, Felix Chigodora aged 24, Brain Mandeya aged 21 and Munashe Chigodora aged 25 assaulted a mental patient Cadillac Njodzi aged 37 with switches and kicked him all over the body.

“This was after the victim had destroyed a wooden door and a rear mirror of a Nissan Hardbody vehicle at Peter Mandeya’s residence on August 30, 2024, at Chihowa Village, Svosve, Wedza. The victim died on Saturday in hospital,” he said.