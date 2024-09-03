‘Diaspora, Zimbabwe’s bridge to the world’ 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa engages the Diaspora community in Beijing, China yesterday flanked by (from left), Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to China Mrs Abigail Shonhiwa, ICT Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera and Foreign Affairs Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava. – Pictures: Presidential Photographer Joseph Nyadzayo

Fungi Kwaramba in BEIJING, China

THE diaspora is a bridge between Zimbabwe and the world that can be used to promote cultural exchanges, attract investment and build people to people relations, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing the diaspora community here last night, the President said Zimbabweans, wherever they are, must always be ambassadors of the country and contribute towards national development.

“Our diaspora is a bridge between Zimbabwe and the world. We encourage you to continue to promote our rich cultural heritage and foster cultural exchange programmes. Be good ambassadors for our traditions, customs and values,” said President Mnangagwa as he acknowledged the diasporans for contributing immensely to the country’s economy.

He commended diasporans for contributing to economic development.

“I wish to acknowledge the diaspora as a significant source of foreign currency for our country. You may wish to note that diaspora financial remittances for the year 2024 are on course to surpass the US$1.6 billion received in 2023, denoting an increase of 18 percent of remittances realised during the second quarter of 2024. So far remittances amount to US$835 million from US$707 million received during the same period last year. In this regard, I would like to thank all of you who are sending financial support to your families, brothers and sisters as well as undertaking investments back home,” said the President.

Additionally, President Mnangagwa said the diaspora can play a critical role in attracting business to invest in Zimbabwe taking advantage of the economic stability prevailing in the country.

“May I take this opportunity to invite you, our diaspora, to consider investing in productive sectors of the economy, to create sustainable projects for families back home. I would like to share with you some of the key areas where we believe we can collaborate effectively,” he said.

“We are keen to explore opportunities for investment, trade, and technology transfer between Zimbabwe and China. Your insights and networks can be instrumental in attracting Foreign Direct Investment and fostering economic growth”.

President Mnangagwa also underscored the importance of skills development in pursuit of his transformative Vision towards modernisation and industrialisation of Zimbabwe.

“This is a key component of our national development. We need capacity building and skills development, hence Government’s interest to explore ways to facilitate knowledge-sharing and collaboration between Zimbabwean professionals in China and their counterparts at home,” he said.

Just like every other Zimbabwean, the President said people living abroad should grab opportunities that have been availed by the Second Republic and invest back home through partnerships and also riding on the Zimbabwe is Open for Business mantra, ever alive to the philosophy ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”.

“Others who come are always welcome, but must be guided by our own priorities and values, respecting our sovereignty and culture,” he said.

“The Zimbabwean diaspora, regardless of their domicile, has always been a source of pride to our nation. Your contributions to both our motherland and the global stage are invaluable.

“Your ethic of hard work, resilience, and innovative spirit have made a significant impact on various sectors, from business and technology to education and culture across the world.

“Whenever I travel abroad, I hear good reports and commendations about your performance, well done”.

As a listening leader, President Mnangagwa has made it a custom to engage with the diaspora community whenever he is abroad and here in Beijing, Zimbabweans praised his leadership and committed to play their part towards Vision 2030, to become an upper middle class economy.

The President will today meet his Chinese counterpart Cde Xi Jinping and tomorrow he joins other African Heads of State for the Forum on China Africa Co-operation (FOCAC).