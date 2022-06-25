Source: Gukurahundi documentary premieres – NewsDay Zimbabwe

THE National Transitional Justice Working Group (NTJWG) yesterday premiered a documentary on human rights violations in the country, focusing on the Gukurahundi genocide, Operation Murambatsvina and other post-independent Zimbabwe human rights violations.

NTJWG official Desire Dobie said the documentary, titled Untold truths in Zimbabwe: Stories of injustice through the eyes of the survivors offers an intimate window into stories of human rights violations from victims’ perspectives.

“Zimbabwe’s history is marred with episodes of gross human rights violations. To keep the stories alive and promote truth–telling of human rights atrocities, NTJWG produced a documentary that portrays stories of violence as experienced by victims and survivors.”

“By depicting the survivors and victims’ ordeal, the documentary gives a voice to those who have survived the traumatic experiences and pays special attention to the need for truth–telling, accountability and reparations to ensure healing and reconciliation,” said Dobie.

The documentary is part of commemorations of International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.