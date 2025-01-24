Gun-toting Chinese miner arrested

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

A Chinese mine supervisor has been arrested for pointing a gun at his subordinate who was claiming unpaid wages, the police have said.

National Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest in a statement.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating an incident that occurred at Bijour Farm, Lower Gweru, on January 21,” reads part of the statement.

“Kholwani Dube (38) stabbed a Chinese national with an okapi knife on the leg after a labour dispute while the Chinese national pointed a firearm at him.

“Both the Zimbabwean national and Chinese national are facing criminal charges.

“Meanwhile, Mthandazo Sibanda (20) was shot with a 9mm pistol by a Chinese national as he was allegedly stealing gold dump at Binyup 5 Mine, Filabusi, on January 22.

“Police have since arrested the Chinese national,” said Commissioner Nyathi.