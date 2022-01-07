Source: Gvt to pay COVID-19 risk allowance in USD – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

GOVERNMENT will now pay civil servants a COVID-19 risk allowance starting January 2022.

Under the scheme, the rest of the civil service will get US$75, while pensioners will be getting US$30, all in hard cash.

This comes at a time when government employees have been demanding a review of their earnings from their employer.

In a circular directed to the Salary Service Bureau (SSB) dated January 4, 2022, acting PSC secretary Walter Mpandawana said the money will processed through a banking arrangement similar to that of the 2021 bonus payment.

“Treasury committed to pay the COVID-19 Risk Allowance in hard currency of US$75 and US$30to all civil servants and pensioners respectively,” Mpandawana said.

“Please be advised that this payment should benefit from the banking arrangements used for processing of the 2021 bonus payments.”

Last year, civil servants received their bonuses in United States dollars currency up to a maximum of USD700 with civil service pensioners getting bonus payment of USD100 plus an extra USD80 for spouses.