Source: Gvt unveils Filabusi Information Centre – DailyNews

Jeffrey Muvundusi

in BULAWAYO

THE government yesterday unveiled the Filabusi Community Information Centre as it continues with its drive to bridge the digital gap among communities, the Daily News reports.

This comes as authorities are currently on a drive to improve e-participation in the digital economy which is critical in improving the quality of life for all Zimbabweans.

Speaking during the launch, Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister, Jenfan Muswere said there was no going back on the digital economy expansion.

“Government will continue to provide an enabling environment for the growth of the telecommunications sector.

“Access to ICTs and effective e-participation in the digital economy remains critical in improving the quality of life for all the people of Zimbabwe.

“It is, therefore, our wish as government that all citizens of Zimbabwe have access to broadband connectivity, including those in rural and low-income communities. We are making every effort to ensure this happens,” Muswere said.

The government has identified ICTs as one of the pillars and cornerstones for economic development under the recently launched National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Muswere, however, noted that the digital economy and knowledge society that they are creating should not be the preserve of those in urban areas alone, but should permeate throughout the whole country, including remote areas like Filabusi.

“The ubiquitous availability of ICTs throughout the country to enable those in the remote rural areas to participate in the digital economy and to increase their overall economic well-being, competitiveness, digital inclusion, poverty reduction and improved health and education.

“The inclusion of the digital economy in this important economic blueprint bears testimony to our commitment as government, to take advantage of ICTs and other emerging technologies to transform the lives of the general populace in our lovely country Zimbabwe,” said Muswere.

Muswere said it was heart-warming that the Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) announced in the third quarter Sector Performance Report, that Internet penetration rose by 3,2 percent to reach 59,9 percent from the 56,7 percent recorded in the second quarter of this year