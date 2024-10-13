Traditional leader wakes up to find two armed robbers inside his bedroom

BULAWAYO – Police have launched an investigation after armed gunmen last Thursday stormed the home of Chief Marupi of Gwanda, Matabeleland South, and robbed him of his official vehicle and cash.

The 28-year-old chief only received the Isuzu double cab just two weeks ago from the government during a ceremony attended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare.

Police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the chief arrived home late on Thursday and retired to bed.

He was rudely woken up as two men wearing balaclavas and armed with guns entered his bedroom demanding cash and other valuables.

They took R2,700, two mobile phones and the vehicle keys.

“They drove away in his Isuzu vehicle,” Nyathi said.

Chief Marupi, real name Oaheng Nare, was installed in 2012, succeeding his father Lawrence Marupi who died in 2008.