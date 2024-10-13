GWERU – Christopher Mutsvangwa suffered a humiliating defeat in his bid to stay on as war veterans boss on Saturday, coming a distant fourth during the association’s congress held in Gweru.

Cephas Ncube from Bulawayo province was elected chairman of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) with 294 votes, followed by Albert Ncube of Matabeleland North with 90 votes.

Zimbabwe Ambassador to Mozambique and the association’s outgoing secretary general Victor Matemadanda slotted third with 75 votes while Mutsvangwa, who has been at the helm since 2013, brought the rear with 11 votes.

Shorai Nyamangondo was elected Ncube’s deputy while Joel Murerengwa assumes the role of secretary general. The rest of the executive will have Thomas Manyima in charge of legal affairs, Vincent Chinone (Transport), Section Ncube (Finance), Sanik Nguni (Security), Nyembesi Togara (Women Affairs) and Samuel Parirenyatwa as political commissar.

The war veterans body is an appendage of the ruling Zanu PF party, and its leadership composition will be watched closely amid the impending Zanu PF succession drama with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s second and final term due to expire in 2028.

Mutsvangwa, considered arrogant and without a political base inside Zanu PF, is highly ambitious and sees himself as a potential future leader of Zanu PF, which has put him in the crosshairs of vice president Constantino Chiwenga, the presumed frontrunner.

As a recognised wing of Zanu PF, the war veterans association could play a pivotal role in influencing the decision on who becomes Zanu PF’s new leader.

Mnangagwa’s supporters want him to stay on past 2028, which would require a divisive constitutional amendment and public referendum, but he insists he intends to retire from politics when his term ends.