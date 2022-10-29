Gwanda lecturer jailed over sex toys

0

Source: Gwanda lecturer jailed over sex toys – The Southern Eye

A GWANDA State University (GSU female lecturer has been jailed six months after she illegally imported sex toys from Germany.

Shirley Chapunza appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Shot Game on Thursday who gave her an option of paying $60 000 to escape a jail term.

Khumalo said Chapunza was served at the counter by Francisca Mapurazi who physically checked the parcel and found three different sex toys.

The sex toys were seized by Zimra.

Related posts:

  1. Police tighten noose around stock theft, applauds public for joining the fight 
  2. Firearms smuggling suspect weeps in court 
  3. ChiTown shooting victim demands compensation 
  4. Katsimberis court application dismissed 
  5. Mixed reactions to police blitz
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.