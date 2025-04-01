Source: Gwanda man sentenced to 20 years for murdering his wife – The Southern Eye

A GWANDA man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of murder.

He killed his wife following a domestic dispute involving money.

In a statement yesterday, the National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe said the couple, which was resident in Enyandeni village, at the time of the commission of the offence had travelled to Vumbachikwe Mine on February 28, 2023, to sell maize cobs and sweet reeds.

The couple allegedly argued about the use of their sale proceeds on their return home with the husband, Fedwell Moyo (42), reportedly preferring to use the money to pay school fees, while his wife intended to start a business.

The disagreement escalated to violence and Moyo struck his wife with a stone before fatally assaulting her with a log.

In an attempt to conceal the crime, Moyo buried the woman’s body in a shallow grave in their maize field. He also allegedly involved his young daughter in moving the body, although she was unaware of the circumstances.

On March 12, 2023, Moyo reportedly confessed to a resident, Livious Tshaka, who reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest.