Source: Police ban dangerous weapons in Mat South – The Southern Eye

POLICE in Matabeleland South have banned the carrying of dangerous weapons to maintain public order due to an increase in cases of attempted murder and assault.

The announcement was made by the officer commanding Gwanda district Chief Superintendent Bekezela Ndlovu and included areas such as Umzingwane district to the northeast including northwestern areas stretching from Sezhube, Khozi, Matolokisi, Mapani and Conmara.

To the southeast, the area covers the boundary with Masvingo West district, including Dwala, Roaiberg and Makhado resettlement areas.

To the south the area shares the boundary with Beitbridge district which stretches from Shanyaugwe area, Manama, Takaliyawa and Kafusi.

It also shares an international boundary with the Republic of Botswana along a stretch of Shashe River, Simukwe River to the South- West, stretching from Simukwo area, Mbembeswana and Beula.

To the west, it shares the boundary with Bulilima-Mangwe districts covering the Manyane area, Mapane, Khozi, Silobi and Mbizingwe area.

Banned are weapons including catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives, spears, daggers and any traditional weapon.

“Whatsoever is likely to occasion public disorder or a breach of peace, I hereby issue an order prohibiting the carrying of such weapons in Gwanda district or any part thereof for a period not exceeding three months, that is from March 29 to April 28.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is declared that according to the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Chapter 11:23) any person failing to comply with such a prohibition made under subsection (1) shall be guilty of an offence and liable to fine not exceeding level five or imprisonment for six months or both.

Similar announcements were made by Chief Superintendents Siphiwe Makonese of Mzingwane district and Cabinet Thomas of Bulilima-Mangwe district.