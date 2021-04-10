Source: Gweru city, Vungu RDC sign Mou | The Herald

Gweru Mayor Josiah Makombe and Vungu RDC chief excutive Mr Morgan Zimvu exchanging documents after the signing ceremony at the Gweru city town house

Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

Gweru City Council and Vungu Rural District Council have this afternoon signed a Momorandum of Association (MoA) which will see the two local aurthorities working hand in hand in developing rural settlements which were acquired under the Gweru city council urban expansion drive.

There has been a long standing tiff between the two local authorities over the ownership of some suburbs like Woodlands and Hertfordshire which are now under Gweru City Council but formerly fell under Vungu RDC jurisdiction.

Gweru Mayor Josiah Makombe said the MOA will help improve service delivery in the new suburbs which were being neglected over ownership issues.