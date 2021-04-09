Source: ‘Name and shame’ corporates violating waste management policy: media told | The Herald

Vendors and touts join Minister Mliswa-Chikoka in the clean up

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

ENVIRONMENTAL Management Agency (EMA) has called on the media to expose corporates and individuals failing to properly dispose waste, as the nation moves towards achieving a clean and healthy environment.

Speaking on the side lines of the national clean up campaign today, EMA provincial head Mr Rambwayi Mapako said the media was also critical to promote good waste management practices .

“We also encourage the media to ‘name and shame’ corporates and individuals violating waste management strategies,” he said.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mary Mliswa-Chikoka challenged communities to periodically clean their environments.

Various players including Zanu-Pf party officials, Government workers, Chinhoyi Town Council, vendors and touts participated in the clean up campaign.

This month, people will clean their environments every Friday to celebrate 41 years of Zimbabwe’s independence.