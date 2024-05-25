Source: Gweru descends on heavy trucks -Newsday Zimbabwe

GWERU mayor Martin Chivhoko has said the local authority will crack down on heavy duty trucks which are flouting council by-laws by driving through residential suburbs.

Speaking at a recent full council meeting, Chivhoko said there was an increase in heavy trucks using undesignated roads in the city.

“These heavy trucks are destroying our road surfaces which don’t have the capacity to carry such loads,” Chivhoko said.

“The heavy trucks are violating council by-laws by driving through residential areas.

“The vehicles are not allowed in residential suburbs because the roads are not designed to cater for their weight. They are destroying our roads causing potholes.”

He said the council was going to clamp and fine such vehicles.

In the past, residents have implored locals to be tough on heavy vehicles particularly those owned by Chinese companies which damage roads in the city.

The Chinese-owned heavy trucks mainly carry chrome to their processing plants in the heavy industries area.

Residents have also been clamouring for the companies to contribute towards road rehabilitation as part of their corporate social responsibility programmes.

Locally-owned transport companies which also carry building material to construction sites particularly in the high density suburbs have been cited as some of the major culprits damaging roads in residential areas.

Over the years the Midlands capital’s roads have become an eyesore with motorists raising concerns that the potholes were damaging their vehicles.